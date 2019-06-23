A Tauranga man has been poached as one of two cracker athletes representing New Zealand in the international egg throwing championships in England.

Ben McColgan, 21, of Tauranga and Lachie Davidson, 21, of Ashburton are both students from Massey University in Palmerston North.

The two headed to the New Zealand Rural Games in Palmerston North in March but what started out as a look around, turned into a last-minute entry in the annual Egg Throw and Catch competition.

McColgan and Davidson were naturals at the sport and after placing in the first competition, automatically qualified for the nationals.

Advertisement

The duo scrambled for a spot on the podium and managed to finish second in the national competition, both leaving with travel vouchers.

It wasn't until a month later, when the competition winners pulled out of the international competition, that McColgan and Davidson were asked to fill their spot and represent New Zealand.

McColgan said it was "just unbelievable" and definitely "the highlight of their international sporting careers".

The pair will be heading to Lincolnshire in England this week for the competition on June 30.

"We are keen to give the world record a good crack."

The men's families have created uniforms and jerseys specifically for the event. Their team name? The NZ Yolk Ferns.

Their team name? The NZ Yolk Ferns. Photo / Supplied

The sport starts with three eggs, one person throwing an egg and another catching it.

Sounds simple. But after every successful catch, the pair step back in 10-metre increments, until all three eggs have cracked.

McColgan said their personal best was 60m.

McColgan, as a small and agile cricketer, was the catcher for the team while Davidson, with long and lanky arms, was the thrower.

The sport involved minimal equipment, with Davidson saying their training schedule involved heading down to a local park three times a week with a tray of eggs in hand.

He said once his shoulder started hurting and they had used up their tray of eggs, they knew it was time to call it a day.

"The ground staff definitely don't like us very much with the eggshell remnants we leave behind."

When asked about their strict diet before the event, Davidson said it was primarily egg-based, as "you are what you eat".

But there some leisure among the hard training. The men plan to catch a Black Caps game World Cup in London before heading to the event, and then embark on a small trip around Europe afterwards.



Definition of sport:

"An activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment."

Source: Google Dictionary