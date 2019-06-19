A crash is causing delays for morning commuters in the Kaimai Range.

Police spokeswoman confirmed they were alerted to the crash between three vehicles at 7.20am on State Highway 29.

The informant said the crash was 500m south of Porpori Rd the spokeswoman said.

Two cars and a truck were involved in the crash and police were still on the scene.

The southbound lane was completely blocked the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed ambulance services were called to the crash at 7.08am.

She said two ambulances attended taking one person to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

SH29 LOWER KAIMAI, WESTBOUND - 7:25AM

Be prepared for some delays on #SH29 just prior to McLaren Falls Road due to a crash blocking lanes. Pass the scene with care. ^MF pic.twitter.com/a6WfPMiX1m — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 19, 2019

New Zealand Transport Agency warned motorists of delays on its Twitter.

"Be prepared for some delays on State Highway 29 just prior to McLaren Falls Rd due to a crash blocking lanes."

On Monday one person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 near Ruahihi Rd.

He was 52-year-old Gregory Matthew Farrell from Hamilton.