When you thought it was cold yesterday, you were wrong.

MetService has confirmed this morning's temperature of -2.6C in Rotorua was the coldest temperature of the year so far.

Metservice meteorologist Tamara Vuksa said the weather station takes temperatures from the airport and this morning was by far the chilliest.

"I would say this morning we have observed the coldest morning all year for Rotorua.

Advertisement

"Yesterday Rotorua also had a frost with -1C and the same on June 9."

This satellite loop shows the anticyclonic rotation of the current high pressure system over the country. Clear skies and light winds overnight means frosty conditions in some places so extra care should be taken on your commute. For more info check https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/C213j1koYG — MetService (@MetService) June 19, 2019

She said over the next few days MetService expected lows of 3C to 4C but tomorrow's high would be 15C.

"Tonight we expect rain. It will ease off tomorrow afternoon, however."

On Saturday, Vuksa said, cloudy periods and light southwesterly winds would develop.

Sunday showers were expected to develop but Monday was said to be fine.

Just over the hill, Tauranga had a balmier morning of 3.1C.

"Yesterday, 2C in the early morning was the lowest temperature so far this year in Tauranga," Vuksa said.

But a sheet of cloud was making its way to Tauranga she said.

"There is a slight chance of showers in the late morning today, but rain will develop this evening.

"It should ease off tomorrow afternoon and be gone by the evening."

Police warning

Police are reminding motorist to be aware of black ice as temperatures drop into the negatives.

Temperatures across the central North Island means motorists need to drive with caution, Inspector Jason Homan said.

Weather is supposed to be warming up in Rotorua after a cold morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

"We are urging motorists to drive to the conditions, keep their speeds down and allow plenty of stopping distance.

"Council vehicles are gritting some affected locations and we want drivers to slow right down around these areas to keep themselves and road contractors safe.

"Our priority is everyone getting to their destinations safely, so take care on the roads and share the message."

Today's Forecast

Mamaku:

A frosty start. Cloud increasing, with isolated showers from midday then rain developing late evening. Northeasterlies developing in the afternoon. Low 8C. High 11C.

Rotorua: A frosty start, then cloud increasing with chance shower, then rain developing late evening. Northeasterlies from afternoon. Low 8C. High 11C.

Te Puke: A frosty start inland. Cloud increasing, with isolated showers from midday then rain developing late evening. Northeasterly developing afternoon. Low 11C. High 13C.

Tauranga: Cloud increasing with chance shower, then rain from late evening. Northeasterlies developing afternoon. Low 11C. High 15C.

Whakatāne: A frosty start inland. Cloud increasing, with isolated showers from midday then rain developing late evening. Northeasterly developing afternoon. Low 10C. High 14C.