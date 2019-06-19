Tauranga destination The Historic Village has been recognised with a TripAdvisor 2019 Certificate of Excellence based on the consistently positive reviews it has received on the world's largest travel site.

The certificate is an affirmation of the notable transformation the village has undergone over the past few years, including the restoration of a number of buildings and the introduction of legacy gardens, according to a written statement from Tauranga City Council.

The Historic Village team leader Blair Graham said that it was rewarding to know that visitors to the village are enjoying the experience and wanting to share it with others.

"Our objective is to create a thriving, well-used community destination," Graham said.

"Receiving this acknowledgement by TripAdvisor is encouraging, as a lot of hard work has gone into making the village what it is today. We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to write a review."

Over the 2018 summer season, The Historic Village was added to Tourism Bay of Plenty's bus tour for cruise ship passengers resulting in many positive experiences being shared online.

The village is also becoming a popular event space attracting events such as the 2018 Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival.

TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence is awarded once a year to hospitality businesses that consistently deliver great service, have been listed on the site for at least 12 months, have a minimum number of reviews and maintain a minimum four out of five rating.