Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Black Ferns captain Les Elder - businesswoman, athlete, leader, rodeo rider

Kristin Macfarlane
By
6 mins to read
Black Ferns captain Les Elder hits hard, puts her body on the line and leads by example. Photo / File

Black Ferns captain Les Elder hits hard, puts her body on the line and leads by example. Photo / File

“BehindNAmeBop”

Les Elder is a fierce rugby player who respects the sport she loves. As the captain of the Black Ferns, the Tauranga-based athlete hits hard, puts her body on the line and leads by example.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times