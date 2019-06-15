The Black Ferns Sevens take the field tonight at the HSBC Biarritz Sevens with their eyes firmly set on two pieces of silverware.

With Olympic qualification secured, the team will look for a strong finish to the season in France with a fifth HSBC Sevens Series title within their grasp.

Assistant coach Cory Sweeney said the team had a solid build up to the tournament.

"We arrived in Biarritz at the end of last week and wanted to make sure the team had the chance to get through some solid training sessions as well as enjoying our surrounds.

"There has been a real intensity at training this week, you can sense that there is a desire to finish the season on a high."

The Black Ferns Sevens finished agonisingly close to the series title last year but heading into this weekend they are 12 points clear of second-placed US.

"We control our destiny this weekend – we are well aware of that. As long as we go out there and perform with focus the results will take care of themselves," Sweeney said.

Drawn in Pool A, the Black Ferns Sevens will face England, Russia and Scotland on Day One.

The Black Ferns Sevens team:

1. Ruby Tui

2. Shakira Baker

3. Terina Te Tamaki

4. Niall Williams

5. Sarah Hirini – captain

6. Michaela Blyde

7. Tyla Nathan-Wong

8. Kelly Brazier

9. Cheyelle Robins-Reti

10. Theresa Fitzpatrick

11. Dhys Faleafaga

12. Alena Saili

*Tenika Willison is the travelling reserve.

Facts and figures:

- This is the fourth Women's Sevens event in France (the first in Biarritz), the Black Ferns Sevens have won the past two tournaments.

- The Black Ferns Sevens are the only team to have secured Olympic Qualification this season, three teams are set to join them this weekend.

- The Black Ferns Sevens lead the Series for most points and tries scored.

- Black Ferns Sevens players Ruby Tui (68) and Sarah Hirini (63) are the leading tacklers on the series this season.

- Tyla Nathan-Wong is the second highest points scorer this season with 173 points.

- Captain Sarah Hirini is set to become the first female player to play 200 Sevens Series matches (this milestone should be reached in game five)

Biarritz Schedule:

Day One – Saturday/Sunday (NZT)

11.36pm v Scotland

2.20am v Russia

5.04am v England

Day Two – Sunday/Monday

Playoffs/finals