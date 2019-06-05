Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini is looking to lead her team to another tournament win in the the final round of the 2018/19 HSBC Sevens Series in France next weekend. Photo / George Novak

They've won all but one of their HSBC Sevens Series tournaments so far this season, look set to win the overall series and have already qualified for the 2020 Olympics - but the hunger the Black Ferns Sevens have to succeed for their country won't be filled until the end.

With just 10 days left before the final round of the 2018/19 HSBC Sevens Series gets under way, the Black Ferns Sevens leave for France today with the aim of finishing their season off on a high.

The New Zealand women's sevens side sit in a comfortable position at the top of the series' standings - 12 points ahead of second placed USA, and 14 points ahead of Canada in third place - and it would take their worst performance this season to lose their fifth Sevens Series crown.

At the end of yesterday's training session at Mount Maunganui's Blake Park, captain Sarah Hirini said the team wanted more than a series win, they also wanted the Biarritz title.

"That's going to be our main goal, to take the France title out. We did the Paris one last year so if we can finish off our series on a high then I suppose that's automatic we win the world series as well," says Hirini, who was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit at the weekend for her services to rugby.

In her career, Hirini has managed to avoid injury and only missed two tournaments. Representing New Zealand means a lot to the 26-year-old, who has achieved so much.

"I suppose it's with a little bit of luck, which has been nice but I suppose I just put a lot of effort on my preparation, and making sure that I do everything right when I'm at home ... I suppose it helps me stay on the training pitch.

"My goal is just to put my hand up to try and make that team. Wearing the black jersey is a huge honour and I don't ever want to, one, take it for granted but I don't want to miss out either. It's always just about trying to make that tournament and then doing as best that I can when I'm wearing that jersey."

Hirini is sitting on 195 caps and should everything go as planned for the captain and her squad, she looks likely to become the first female player to reach the milestone of 200 caps in France next weekend.

She says training was "pretty crazy out there" yesterday but the whole team was looking forward to their last-minute preparations to achieve the goals they had set for themselves.

Assistant coach Cory Sweeney said the team was focused on a strong finish to their already successful season.

"[Hirini] is a great leader and person who has played a lot of sevens, the potential to bring up a big milestone in France is exciting for her and the team," Sweeney says.

The Black Ferns Sevens have a team talk during training at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui yesterday. Photo / George Novak

In Pool A, New Zealand will face England, Russia and invitational side Scotland. Pool B will see third-placed Canada line up against fourth-placed Australia, Spain and Ireland, while in Pool C hosts France will battle it out against second-placed USA, Fiji and China.

"We're five tournaments down with one to go and it's really exciting to be in the position we are. We control our destiny at this tournament, we've worked really hard to get to this point so we are going to France to win, and if we do that, we will secure the series title which would be an amazing bonus."

After a mid-season injury crisis the team is almost back to full strength, with Theresa Fitzpatrick returning for the Biarritz tournament.

"It's been a tough few months injury wise but the last few weeks we've had 18 or 19 players on the field which is amazing and most of them were available for selection."

The travelling Black Ferns Sevens squad:

Shakira Baker

Michaela Blyde

Kelly Brazier

Dhys Faleafaga

Theresa Fitzpatrick

Sarah Hirini (captain)

Tyla Nathan-Wong

Cheyelle Robins-Reti

Alena Saili

Terina Te Tamaki

Ruby Tui

Niall Williams

Tenika Willison

Black Ferns Sevens' Biarritz Sevens fixtures:

New Zealand vs Scotland: June 15 at 11.36pm.

New Zealand vs Russia: June 16 at 2.20am.

New Zealand vs England: June 16 at 5.04am.