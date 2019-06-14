The Tauranga Gala Dinner has announced this year's recipient of the evening's charity auction, with local organisation Wish 4 Fish being the chosen charity.

The event, into its seventh year and this time hosting superstar couple Richie and Gemma McCaw, regularly invites local charities to raise funds via a live auction during the evening.

Organisers say that although the gala dinner is a commercial entertainment event, the format and type of event gives a great platform for charities to raise much needed money and awareness risk-free.

Wish 4 Fish provides specialised fishing and water activities for people with illness, disability and hardship.

Bryce Dinneen, founder and trustee of Wish 4 Fish (left), with volunteer Marty Clarke. Photo / Supplied

Bryce Dinneen, founder and trustee, said: "The Wish 4 Fish Charity is super excited to benefit from the Tauranga Gala Dinner's charity auction, with New Zealand's most iconic sporting couple, Gemma and Richie McCaw. Funds raised from this event will allow the Wish 4 Fish Charitable Trust to continue to strive forward in our work."

Organiser Events Innovated says that this year's event with the McCaws, who are rarely on stage together in this format, has been in high demand with various table packages already sold out. Many tables have been booked by high-profile companies, with a lot travelling from Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua and Wellington to see the McCaws live.

With only 20 per cent of tables remaining for this year's event, guests are encouraged to get in quick so they don't miss their chance of dining with the McCaws.