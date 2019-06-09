A Pāpāmoa Bullseye player will be feeling on top of the world after winning Bullseye's $400,000 jackpot in tonight's Must Be Won draw.

There were no Bullseye First Division winners tonight so the Bullseye Must Be Won jackpot of $400,000 rolled down to Division 2, where it was won by a single player who took home a total of $410,000.

The winning Bullseye ticket was sold at My Pharmacy Papamoa Plaza in Pāpāmoa.

Bullseye is Lotto NZ's daily jackpotting game which gives players a chance to win $100,000 or more every day by picking a six-digit number between 000,000 and 999,999 – if their number exactly matches the winning number, they've hit the Bullseye.

Advertisement

Anyone who bought their ticket from My Pharmacy Pāpāmoa Plaza should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet or online at MyLotto.co.nz.