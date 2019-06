A car has rolled on the Tauranga Eastern Link this afternoon, blocking lanes and causing traffic headaches.

A police spokeswoman said two northbound lanes on State Highway 2 near the Te Puke Highway offramp were blocked and traffic was backing up.

Police got the call at 3.25pm.

She said initial reports were there were a number of people in the vehicle, but she had no information on injuries at this stage.

More to come.