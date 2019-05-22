The Waikorire track on Mauao will be closed for one day next week to undertake necessary maintenance.



Tauranga City Council said the closure was expected to take place on Wednesday May 29 between 7.30am and 5pm.

The work is weather dependant so, if necessary, the closure will be deferred to the following day.



Contractors will be undertaking track surface and vegetation maintenance on this section of track.

Signage and barriers will be in place for the duration of the works.



All other tracks will remain open during this time.