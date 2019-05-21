A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle this afternoon.

A police communication spokesman said police located the stolen vehicle, but the driver allegedly failed to stop at the intersection of 18th Ave and Fraser Ave about 3.17pm.

The vehicle then a travelled through Judea, Bethlehem and Tauriko streets before returning to the Tauranga south area tracked by police, the police spokesman said.

The vehicle was stopped near Trustpower Baypark about 4.45pm and a man was arrested.

Advertisement

He was expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.