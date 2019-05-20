Traffic is at a near standstill on one of Tauranga's busy highways and is being blamed for two councillors being late to a meeting this morning.

Road works on State Highway 2 along Takitumu Drive northbound between Elizabeth St and Chapel St will see significant traffic delays for the next three weeks.

NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell said the work would be to rebuild the left northbound lane as most of the section of road was around 15 years old.

Motorists have been advised to go a different route. Photo / File

But this was also the lane which carried the heaviest traffic towards the harbour bridge.

Advertisement

The traffic has been blamed for the late arrival of Councillors John Robson and Larry Baldock to a Tauranga City Council meeting this morning.

Leeann Clark was one of the many caught in the traffic this morning on her way to drop her husband at work at Sulphur Point.

They drove from Te Puna and Clark said it the hold ups this morning added to the frustration of getting into town.

"From where we turned on to the expressway today should've been a two minute drive at most but took us 25 minutes," she said.

"Needless to say, my husband was late to work,"

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter on the highway passed Takitimu Drive and said the queue in the northbound lane was at a near standstill from Elizabeth St to at least 15th Avenue.

The NZTA has advised motorists the delays will be on State Highway 2 along Takitimu Drive northbound between Elizabeth St and Chapel St.

"This road is very busy with around 25,000 vehicles using it per day, and at peak hour we can see up to 2,000 vehicles per hour," he said.

Cambpell said significant delays for the next three weeks are to be expected and suggests using an alternative route.

The contractors would work day and night six days a week.

Residents nearby may also hear machinery at night although Campbell said the work was programmed to minimise noise at night as much as possible.

The NZTA has thanked motorists, local businesses and the community for their patience during this time and ask drivers to take extra care when travelling through the work site.