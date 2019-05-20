Water quality sampling and cleaning up is going ahead today after a wastewater overflow on Eagle St, Welcome Bay.

Tauranga City Council said tree roots caused the blockage which yesterday caused the overflow of wastewater.

The overflow was mainly into a private stormwater pond and the council reported the overflow potentially impacted the Johnson Reserve waterway down to the Harbour.

The council had confirmed no water quality in homes was affected.

Advertisement

Water in the Johnson Reserve waterway down to the Harbour may have been affected and the water quality would be sampled today.

Contractors and council staff cleared the blockage yesterday and would repair the damage done by roots and continue the tidy up today.

Warning signage has been placed along the Johnson Reserve down to Welcome Bay Rd.