A person has sustained moderate injuries after a jet ski incident on the Kaituna River near Maketū.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at about 1.45pm off Ford Rd, near the Kaituna cut reserve.

She said the person had been located and retrieved by the coastguard and was being treated.

A St John's spokeswoman said a person was transported with moderate injuries to Tauranga Hospital's Emergency Department.