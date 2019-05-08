Police are urging witnesses to come forward in relation to the unexplained death of a man in Ōpōtiki last month.

Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas of Whakatane police said the investigation into the death of a 48-year-old man found at the Hikuwai Beach carpark continued.

"Police want to speak with anyone who was in the area between 7 am and 9 am on Sunday April 28."

"We urge anyone with information, even if you think it might not be important, to get in touch with us," Thomas said.

The man's body was found by a member of the public at 9am that day.

Anyone who can help should phone Detective Sergeant Thomas on 07 308 5255.