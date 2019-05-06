All Blacks and Gallagher Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi has announced he has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby until 2021.

Tahuriorangi, 24, a product of Rotorua Boys' High School, has long been recognised as a talented player with an exceptional pass. Tahuriorangi headed south to New Plymouth, making his provincial debut in 2015 for Taranaki following the success of the New Zealand Under 20s campaign.

The dynamic halfback made his Gallagher Chiefs and All Blacks debut in 2018, two years after his Investec Super Rugby debut in 2016. He has played three times for the All Blacks, more than 30 Investec Super Rugby games for the Gallagher Chiefs and 31 matches for Taranaki.



Tahuriorangi said he felt it was best for both himself and his whānau to continue to play for the Gallagher Chiefs and hopefully also look to again play for the All Blacks.

"It was an easy decision for me and my partner to make. My whānau are exceptionally important to me and I'm looking forward to having them continue with me on this journey," he said.



Gallagher Chiefs head coach Colin Cooper said Tahuriorangi was a talented young player and he was happy to have him continue with the Gallagher Chiefs.

"It is great news to have Te Toiroa re-sign through till 2021. He is part of a great group of young men we have here. We have all seen he is a talented player and we know he will only keep improving in the years to come. We look forward to seeing Te Toiroa represent the Gallagher Chiefs and continue to strive for higher honours."



All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said he is looking forward to seeing Tahuriorangi continue to develop his game.

"Te Toiroa made a really good start in his debut season with the All Blacks, and he now has to continue to develop his game at both Investec Super Rugby and international level. We look forward to watching him and his game grow even further over the next few seasons."

Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Michael Collins said Tahuriorangi's decision to extend his time with the Gallagher Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby was another positive signal.

"It is always pleasing to retain local talent from within our Chiefs region. Te Toiroa is a talented halfback and has already demonstrated his potential. Our team continues to be strengthened with the competition he provides at halfback and we are looking forward to seeing how he develops with the Gallagher Chiefs over the years to come."