For Bay of Plenty hooker Nathan Harris, the decision to extend his contract with New Zealand Rugby and Gallagher Chiefs until 2021 was an easy one.

The 27-year-old former Tauranga Boys' College student, who made his Super Rugby and All Blacks debuts in 2014, two years after his provincial debut for Bay of Plenty, says doing what would be best for his family was a key factor in the decision.

"Family - it's a massive thing for me ... so it was pretty easy for me to sign on the dotted line. It's pretty much a no-brainer. My partner's here and we've got a little child now so making sure she has a good upbringing here in Hamilton close to family and grandparents."

Harris has played 20 tests for the All Blacks, 51 games for the Chiefs and 29 games for the Bay of Plenty Steamers. He said he had offers to play overseas "a couple of years ago" but he had unfinished business in New Zealand.

Bay of Plenty hooker Nathan Harris is sticking with New Zealand Rugby for another two years. Photo / Photosport

"I was unlucky to have a few injuries early on my career. I love the Chiefs, I love what they're about. Obviously winning a Super title with the Chiefs is up there, they haven't won one since 2013. Getting one of those under the belt would be pretty awesome.

"To wear the black jersey again would be another pretty cool thing for myself and my family."

Game time in the black jersey will be a challenge for Harris. Fellow All Black hookers Codie Taylor, of the Crusaders, and Dane Coles, of the Hurricanes, have also signed two-year deals, while Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman is signed through until 2022.

But it is a challenge he relishes.

"If you look back at 2014, they only had two hookers. Now the stocks are fully loaded and it's a promising sign for New Zealand Rugby looking forward to the future.

"It's the same as what we've had here in the Chiefs, a lot of competition and it's only going to bring the best out of people. I'm growing every day and learning things off those guys that I wouldn't otherwise, so it's great.

Chiefs fans will get to watch Nathan Harris charge at opposing defences for another two years after he re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2021. Photo / Getty Images

"I love waking up every day and coming into work - if I didn't enjoy that I wouldn't do it."

Part of the appeal of staying in New Zealand is being able to remain a member of the Bay of Plenty Steamers family.

"I really look forward to playing for the Steamers, I love going home, every opportunity that I get. I love the Steamers as well and it's a great opportunity for me to stay on for another couple of years with them."

A Te Puke boy at heart, Harris admits he keeps a close eye on how his old clubmates are doing and at present he is all smiles because they are flying high at the top of the Baywide Premier table.

"I'm in their Facebook group and I keep up to date with all their scoring. They're going pretty well and I'm wishing them all the best. There must be something in the water because I saw Rangiuru are doing well too, especially in the last couple of weeks. Both teams have really good coaches and players who are willing to grow and push for spots in the Steamers."

Chiefs head coach Colin Cooper is thrilled to have Harris locked down for another two years.

"It's great news. He's a great leader, he's certainly got a lot to offer. He's a great scrummager, and All Black and a leader among our group," Cooper says.

Harris has played 16 of his 20 tests in the last two seasons and All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has welcomed the news of his re-commitment to New Zealand.

"It's great for the future of the All Blacks and the Chiefs to have someone of Nathan's ability re-signing. He's made the most of his time in our environment in the last couple of seasons, getting a number of test caps, and is constantly working on the core aspects of his game, while also adding new skills."