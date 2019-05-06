A further three cases of measles in the Bay of Plenty have been confirmed over the weekend.

The new cases bring the total number of people diagnosed with measles to 20 since the start of April.

Toi Te Ora Public Health announced since May 3 there have been three additional cases of measles confirmed in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts.

At least five of these cases resulted in hospital admission.

The first early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, sore red eyes and cough, followed a few days later by a rash usually starting on the face before moving down the body.

If you think you or someone in your family may have measles, stay at home and phone your doctor to alert them of your symptoms and allow them to make arrangements to assess you safely and without infecting other people, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

Do not turn up to your GP, after hours or emergency department as you could potentially infect others.

Confirmed measles cases by district:

Western Bay - 16

Eastern Bay - 0

Rotorua - 0

Taupō - 4

For more information

Toi Te Ora Public Health website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/measles

Immunisation Advisory Centre free phone: 0800 IMMUNE (0800 466 863)

Immunisation Advisory Centre website: www.immune.org.nz

Ministry of Health 2019 measles outbreak information: www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/measles/2019-measles-outbreak-information

Ministry of Health website: www.health.govt.nz/measles

Don't Assume You're Immune website: www.getimmunised.org.nz