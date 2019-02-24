The Generation Homes Women's Triathlon is a celebration of women setting themselves a challenge and giving it a go.

The sixth edition of the event was held today and attracted a wide range of participants, from those having a crack at their first triathlon to those at the front looking for a race.

With a 400m swim, a 10km cycle and a 4km run/walk the event is designed to encourage the "have a go" philosophy and participants were made up of women of all ages and fitness levels.

On the competitive side of proceedings, the triathlon was won by Charli Miller in 40m 47s. Lucy Farrell was second (42m 6s) and Hannah Howell was third (42m 39s). In fourth place was Charli's mother Tanja Miller, coming in with a time of 44m 6s.

Howell, of Taupō, is an experienced triathlon competitor, but enjoyed being part of an event aimed at the masses.

"It was a really well run event and it was really cool that people can have it as their first triathlon. It's a good way for people to give it a go and for people that wanted to have a race it was good as well, it has both ends of the spectrum."

Howell won her age group at Xterra Rotorua last year and recently finished first in the 1km race and third in the 500m at the New Zealand Secondary School Open Water Championships. However, it was her first time competing at the Generation Homes Women's Triathlon.

"Triathlon Tauranga have put on other events like Tinman and Surfbreaker - I just sort of saw this one and thought it would be cool to give it a try and being just for women was really cool.

"It was quite inspiring seeing all the women getting out there and doing it, all shapes, sizes and fitness levels."