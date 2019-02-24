Budding league players attending a Brisbane Broncos-led development camp in Tauranga have gained more than skills, they've come away with knowledge, excitement and goals for their future in the sport.

The camp on Saturday was a hit with the teenagers who attended, especially the girls who were included for the first time.

For about four years Broncos coaches and staff have been hosted by Upper Central Zone Rugby League twice annually, but this was the first time the zone's female players had the chance to attend and about 100 signed up - with 175 young players in attendance.

Honor Wilson, 16, who plays for the Taniwharau Rugby League Club in the Waikato, loved having the opportunity to be coached by the best at Arataki Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

"It was a pretty mean experience, coming together with people from different regions and learning new skills about the game. The coaching was really useful, just learning little basic things that can help improve our game.

"The tackling and defence skills that we learned with [former Brisbane Broncos player and Australian representative] Jack Reed were good. It was the positioning and how to hold and control the person."

She said the coaching session, in which participants were split into age groups to work on league-specific skills and techniques, had given her a lot to work on going into the new season.

"It's good to know there are more opportunities out there for girls in league now. Stuff like this and the NRL having a women's competition now is exciting as, it gives me a goal to try to achieve."

Kohi Hohua, 15, works on his tackling technique during a league training and development camp with Brisbane Broncos officials. Photo / Andrew Warner

Manaia Ngataki-Matthews, 16, who plays for the Turangawaewae Rugby League Club in Ngaruawahia, has been attending the development camps since they started and said they were always valuable.

"It's really good for our age group - boys and girls. [The Broncos officials] help give us a better understanding of the game. They covered all the basics but in detailed way, it's not just pass and catch, but the thinking and technique behind it.

"They help out with the local coaches there as well, which is good for the game in the region. It's definitely good motivation going into a new season, it gives you little things to work on to help improve your game."

Upper Central Zone Rugby League general manager Mel Bennett said the whole day was "phenomenal".

"Especially in terms of us being able to host something similar for the girls as well. We've been trying to create that opportunity and figure out how to get the girls involved in a pathway, so the Broncos were open to having girls involved, which is why they sent out [NRL women's coach for the inaugural 2018 season] Paul Dyer.

"It was just a buzz the whole day, there was a great vibe and the girls showed a lot of great work ethic and attitude and behaviour. We'll definitely look at doing it again."

Bennett said the feedback from the girls was that they had "heaps of fun".

"I think one activity they freaked out about was the kicking station, but once the kicking technique was broken down they were into it. It was really good and there is definitely some outstanding talent coming through.