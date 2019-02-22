Greerton face one of their biggest games of the season tomorrow when they take on Kamo Cricket Club, of Northland, in the Northern Districts Club Championships final at Pemberton Park.

The annual ND Club Champs brings together the top-dog from each of the Northern Districts Cricket associations. The big prize for the winner is a berth in the New Zealand Club Championships, played at Cornwall Park in Auckland, at the end of the season.

Otumoetai Cadets are the only Bay of Plenty Club to ever win the National Club Champs, being crowned the top club cricket side in the country in 2003.

Eves Realty Greerton will have no illusions about the challenge facing them, when the team from the far north pays a visit to Pemberton Park. In 2015 and 2016, Greerton earned the right to represent the Bay of Plenty in the ND Club Champs, courtesy of winning the Baywide Cup.

Advertisement

In February 2015, Greerton won the Eric Petrie Cup, awarded to the winner of the ND Club Champs, when they dispatched Northland side Maungakaramea in the final.

The Eric Petrie Trophy recognises the New Zealand wicket keeper, who also played five seasons for the Bay of Plenty representative cricket team between 1963-68.

Greerton have plenty of batting and bowling firepower, with their greatest strength the number of all-rounders in the line-up.

Nick Hendrie, Tom Renouf and Pip Thickpenny are likely to bat at the top of the order, with all-rounders in Henry Collier, Shane Wineti, Lee Watkins, Umesh Ranaraja and Jared Tutty following in the middle order.

The bowling attack will be led by Daniel Spencer, Mike Rowland and Josh Bates.

The Bay of Plenty representatives reached this year's ND final after defeating Hamilton representatives Hamilton Old Boys in the semifinals last month.

Greerton batted first and were dismissed for 179. Nick Hendrie top scored with 68, while skipper Shane Wineti (35) and quick bowler Campbell Thomas (21) made useful contributions.

Hamilton Old Boys' top score of 31 told the tale of a team playing catch-up during the game.

However, they were right in the contest as the overs ticked over, with the Greerton bowlers finally removing their opponents for 166, to claim a hard fought 13-run victory.

Henry Collier was the best of Greerton's bowling attack with three wickets for 24 runs.

Shane Wineti and Umesh Ranaraja both bowled with enthusiasm to be rewarded with two wickets apiece.

- Supplied content

ND Club Championships Final

February 24 at Pemberton Park

Eves Realty Greerton: Shane Wineti (c) Nick Hendrie, Henry Collier, Tom Renouf, Pip Thickpenny, Umesh Ranaraja, Lee Watkins, Josh Bates, Michael Rowland, Daniel Spencer, Jared Tutty.

ND Club Championships Semifinal Results

Greerton 179 (Nick Hendrie 68, Shane Wineti 35, Campbell Thomas 21) beat Hamilton Old Boys 166 (Henry Collier 3/24, Umesh Ranaraja 2/21, Shane Wineti 2/23)