The Tye Park Fireworks Fiesta planned for tomorrow night has been cancelled due to a dodgy weather forecast.

Event organiser Anna Larsen said the team were "pretty gutted" it would not be going ahead.

"So much hard work went into preparing."

It was the best call to cancel, however, as it was impossible to get any certainty on whether the heavens would open tomorrow night.

There had not been enough rain to overturn the fire ban either, so the event was stuck impossibly between a rock and a hard place.

In the meantime, Larsen was looking into holding a music-focused event within the next month, along with a fireworks display towards the end of the year.

A host of local musicians were set to perform tomorrow night so a music event would mean their hard practice would not go to waste and the community would also get a nice day out at the park, she said.