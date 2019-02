A boat has fallen off a trailer near Soliders Road on State Highway 29, after the ute towing it apparently crashed into a bridge.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the scene at 3.45pm.

Taffic was initially blocked on both lanes.

As of 5.10pm there was slow traffic movement and tow trucks had arrived to remove the ute, trailer and boat.

There were no other vehicles involved and no one was injured, the spokesperson said.