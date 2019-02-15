Today marks Tauranga's 30th day without significant rainfall as the city trudges on through it's longest dry spell in at least 10 years.

Niwa climate scientist Nava Fedaeff said records show that the last time Tauranga experienced over 30 days without rain was between December 22, 2007 and January 21 2008, measured at the Tauranga Airport.

The last time there was significant rainfall in the area was on January 16.

Fedaeff said the high-pressure system over the region was the cause behind the enduring dry spell, which affected most of the country as well.

Aside from some possible very light showers, it was unlikely there would be any significant rain within the next seven days, but there was a "wildcard" at play beyond that.

Cyclone Oma had formed near Vanuatu and while there was a chance of it hitting the country next week, the chances of it bringing any significant rain were slim.

Meanwhile, Tauranga City Council water education programme specialist Clare Dowthwaite said the council's own records, taken from Ngatai Rd and Chapel St, showed that over the last 30 years there had been no periods of such a low level of rainfall.

The longest recorded dry spell before that was a period of 31 days between January 14 and February 14, 1978, she said.

LawnFix owner Andy Garratt said the dry weather had proved to be a challenge for his lawn sowing and turf business.

Growing a lawn from seed was very difficult in this weather given the Tauranga City Council's sprinkler ban, but customers with roll out turf were faring slightly better and hand-watering to keep the grass alive.

There were also some high tech lawn maintenance products on the market that helped keep water in the soil to promote grass growth.

The dry weather put a spanner in the works for some lawn maintenance work - putting herbicides on lawns to eradicate weeds would completely kill the grass in this weather, he said.

Cash flow had also taken a hit but Garratt was confident it would rain soon.

Weather forecast - Tauranga

Today: 30C high, 16C low. Long fine spells. Cloud developing evening with chance of a shower. Southwesterlies tending easterly in the evening.

Tomorrow: 25C high, 17C low. Fine, apart from evening cloud with chance shower. Easterlies tending northerly in the afternoon.

Monday: 26C high, 15C low. Cloudy periods, one or two showers. Northwest breezes.

Tuesday: 26C high, 17C low. Fine, apart from some cloud morning and night. Light winds but afternoon northerlies.

Source: MetService