The Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens have named familiar looking sides for this weekend's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series' tournament in Sydney, with just two injury-forced changes to the men's side.

The All Blacks Sevens are looking to improve on a third place finish in Hamilton and with Scott Curry and Dylan Collier both unavailable, coach Clark Laidlaw has called Scott Gregory and Amanaki Nicole into the playing 12.

After the HSBC New Zealand Sevens, the All Blacks Sevens returned to their base in Mount Maunganui before flying to Sydney on Wednesday.

"It was awesome to go home between tournaments to recover and get in some training, it certainly has made us feel more fresh heading into this weekend," Laidlaw said.

On the back of a third place finish in Hamilton, Laidlaw said the team weren't dwelling on their semifinal loss.

"For the large part of five games we played well, probably as well as we have in a while. We don't want to get too frustrated with that semifinal against the US, but at the same time it was disappointing. We know the areas we need to tidy up and going into tomorrow its about getting the energy levels up and being ready to go come game one."

Meanwhile, with a debut on home soil under the belt, the Black Ferns Sevens turn their attention to the HSBC Sydney Sevens, which kicked-off today at Spotless Stadium.

Coach Allan Bunting named an unchanged line up from last weekend's victorious Fast Four team.

"We were a bit rusty last weekend so having that game time under the belt will prove crucial as we lead into this event. Usually we prepare by playing games against ourselves which isn't quite realistic, so we had a good foundation set going into Day One," Bunting said.

Sydney holds tough memories for the Black Ferns Sevens team, this time last year they suffered their heaviest defeat, 31-0 at the hands of Australia in the Cup Final.

"We learnt a lot from that loss and we revisit it often. It helps us focus on what we can get better at because we still have plenty of areas we can grow and improve."

All Blacks Sevens Team for Sydney

1. Scott Gregory

2. Tim Mikkelson (c)

3. Tone Ng Shiu

4. Joe Ravouvou

5. Amanaki Nicole

6. Vilimoni Koroi

7. Sam Dickson

8. Andrew Knewstubb

9. Regan Ware

10. Kurt Baker

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sione Molia (c)

*Trael Joass is the travelling reserve

Black Ferns Sevens Team for Sydney

1. Ruby Tui

2. Shakira Baker

3. Stacey Waaka

4. Niall Williams

5. Sarah Hirini (nee Goss) – captain

6. Michaela Blyde

7. Tyla Nathan-Wong

8. Kat Whata-Simpkins

9. Gayle Broughton

10. Theresa Fitzpatrick

11. Terina Te Tamaki

12. Alena Saili

*Rhiarna Ferris is the travelling reserve

