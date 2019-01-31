People love to hate cyclists.

The lycra brigade has a reputation for being inconsiderate on the road, the main complaints being the bikers that take up too much driving space, either by riding in groups or cycling inside lanes of traffic instead of sticking as far left as possible.

I had to laugh last weekend when I was sitting near the Pāpāmoa Domain roundabout and overheard a conversation from a pair of cyclists who had stopped at the intersection, a wise move as the turning car did not have its blinker on.

"I always stop at these roundabouts because people don't indicate," one bloke said to the other.

The duo then proceeded to turn left - without signalling - to the frustration of a waiting driver.

Classic.

It's little anecdotes like this that illustrate to me that no matter whether you're in a car or on a bike, there are inconsiderate people on the road.

Frankly, some days it seems that no one in my city has read a road code or learned basic cycling rules.

Despite the lack of consideration common on both sides, the brutal truth is that in a crash, the cyclist is going to come out worse off.

Being on two wheels on the open road is dangerous.

This doesn't change my opinion that convincing more people to use their bikes can only be a good thing.

Every bicycle on the road means one less car in the queue, one less car park to fight for.

The safer we can make cycling, the more children will be allowed to bike to school as their parents will be less concerned for their welfare.

It's good for cyclists' health and good for the environment.

Building cycle lanes helps with all this - it gets the bad cyclists off the road, encourages more people to ditch their cars and will help more children stay active and healthy.

I'm pleased to see the cycle bridge across the Wairoa River finally approved, even if it's not the awesome design originally mooted, and more Bay of Plenty towns building cycle lanes.

Anything with the slightest chance of improving traffic queues in this city is a win for me.