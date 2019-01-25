One of Tauranga's largest homes has been listed for sale for $5.25 million.

The five-bedroom stately home sits on 20,000sq m, boasts a library, games room, cinema and large outdoor pool – and despite its Victorian livery is actually only 10 years old.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said the home looked as if it had been standing in its grand countrified surroundings since at the early 1800s.



FOR MORE PROPERTY NEWS AND LISTINGS GO TO ONEROOF.CO.NZ

Advertisement



"But in fact, this rural house was only completed recently and was the work of a British interior designer who had fallen in love with New Zealand, and clearly wanted to put her stamp on our magnificent landscape."

Vaughan said the features within the home were myriad, and materials were sourced from all over the globe.

"Local craftspeople had the satisfaction of undertaking creative projects that had previously been just a dream. From the tall ceilings, leadlight windows, impressive fire surrounds and magnificent masonry, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion really is a home beyond compare."

Vaughan said to put it in context, the average New Zealand house is 149sq m compared with this home, which was 932sq m.

"That's pretty magnificent by anybody's standards."

Included in the layout is a reception hall, a large kitchen, and formal and informal dining spaces, both inside and out. There is a huge family room, a library and a formal lounge for serious entertaining, while outside there are numerous, more casual spaces for relaxing.

The house is being marketed for sale by Oliver Road agents Jason Eves and Cameron Macneil, who last year listed the Tauranga home of former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd. That property is still on the market for $4.1m.

The listing price for the Pyes Pa Rd home, although high, is a million dollars short of Tauranga's most expensive house sale last year. A three-bedroom beachfront home on Oceanbeach Rd in Mount Maunganui sold for $6.3m.

"Although Pyes Pa doesn't boast the same number of multi-million-dollar properties that Mount Maunganui or Bethlehem has, or can lay claim to an ocean view, it has fast become one of Tauranga's most in-demand suburbs.

"The sheer size of the property on offer and its stylish finish will surely attract attention."

Pyes Pa is Tauranga's third-largest suburb in terms of the total number of residential housing stock, with most of the homes in the area constructed post-2010.

According to OneRoof/Valocity data, the median value of houses in the suburb is $729,000.