The report of the changes in management (News, January 23) at Tauranga City Council outlines the changes taking place regarding the council's leadership of our city, following years of increasing public questioning as to who actually is in control of finances and planning – elected councillors or staff.

A critical factor in understanding this is that the councillors only employ one person, the Chief Executive Officer, who employs staff to assist them - through providing legal and professional advice - with the implementation of activities within financial budgetary constraints, for their governance and growth of the city.

The key to ensuring the benefit and wellbeing of all relies on the quality of the requirements councillors expect of their CEO.

Weaknesses in this regard have led in the past to excessive expenses in high profile projects without citizens' support, and so it is pleasing to read that the chief executive recognises this and mentions that the council should start doing things with the community.

I do hope that this comment not only recognises the importance of him including citizens in the development of the city, but also indicates an improved requirement, and so support, by our elected councillors.

Hugh Hughes

Mount Maunganui



Project reviews promising

Good to see Mr Grenfell is reorganising his staff already, and that he is going to examine a couple of projects that haven't met ratepayers' expectations.

The two obvious ones, of course, are the Phoenix carpark and the Greerton Village traffic calming.

The former for creating something totally at odds with the original projection, and the latter for causing more congestion than prior to the extremely long construction period.

Perhaps he could also find out why Welcome Bay Lane has not been reopened despite what I believe is a simple solution to the cyclist safety concerns.

This lane is essential to the efficient functioning of the underpass and we are told that the cost to fix the problem is to be born by the project contractor.

Dan Russell

Tauranga

