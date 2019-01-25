After six days of setting up on site and months spending countless hours of preparation, all artists of this weekend's One Love Festival have arrived in New Zealand ready for another massive music event in Tauranga.

The sold-out event, which is in its fifth year, is held today and tomorrow and will see 20,000 people flock to the Tauranga Domain for the plethora of international and national acts set to take the stage.

The line-up for the 2019 One Love Festival, which is one of New Zealand's most vibrant and popular summer festivals, includes UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey, Ky-Mani Marley, Kolohe Kai, festival favourite Fiji, British legend Maxi Priest, US soul singer LaTasha Lee, Katchafire, House of Shem, L.A.B, Aaradhna, Tomorrow People, General Fiyah, Raging Fiyah, Finn Gruva and more.

Promoter Pato Alvarez said this year's festivalgoers could enjoy, as usual, a big reggae party with "good music and good vibes".

Work had been taking place all week to get the venue set up and Alvarez was looking forward to seeing everybody enjoying themselves, with some changes made to improve the event this year.

Alvarez said of the 20,000 attending, 19,000 were festivalgoers and about 1000 were those working on site. It sold out this week.

One Love had a new layout, he said, and VIP ticket sales had been limited to 20 per cent to ensure more space.

According to MetService, temperatures will reach 26C to 27C today and tomorrow and with free water available at the event, Alvarez encouraged people to stay hydrated.

The festival got underway with an official One Love festival pre-party at Mount Maunganui last night, with bands such as Lion Rezz, Lomes Brown Poetik, Nrg Rising, Micah G, Sons of Zion and Kora all part of the line-up.



The Line-up - Day One:

12pm: Common Unity

12.35pm: Jahboy

1.20pm: Finn Gruva

2.15pm: Tribal Seeds

3.10pm: Aaradhna

4.05pm: House of Shem

5.10pm: General Fiyah

6.05pm: Ky-Mani Marley

7.15pm: Stan Walker

8.15pm: Kolohe Kai

9.15pm: Fiji

The Line-Up - Day Two:

12pm: Cool Meditation

12.25pm: Latasha Lee

1.05pm: Raging Fyah

2pm: Paua

2.55pm: Tomorrow People

3.50pm: Maxi Priest

4.45pm: Katchafire

5.40pm: The Black Seeds

6.35pm: L.A.B.

7.35pm: Rebel Souljahz

8.50pm: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey