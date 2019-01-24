An elderly woman has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after her car shamed into the front of a Greerton dairy with a "massive bang", shattering glass and damaging its door.

Chadwick Road Foodmarket store manager Sanjay Chand said an "old lady" in a Suzuki Swift had driven through the glass window at the front of the shop.

He said he and his staff were back of the store at the chiller when "we heard the sound of everything tumbling in".

They came out to find "heaps of damage", including to the building itself.

"Fortunately we were not out there at the time."

Monique Rockcliffe was working across the road when she heard a "massive bang".

"It kind of felt like everything shook," she said.

Her colleague Shane Pukepuke also heard the crash.

"We just heard all of the glass break. That's what stopped us," he said.

Nimrat Nagra, 17, was serving a customer at the Greerton Grocery Store a few shops down when she heard the crash.

She said she went down to check on the elderly woman inside the car, however, doctors from across the road were already on hand to help before St John Ambulance arrived.

Nagra said the shop owners that the car had crashed into were family friends.

"At least no one got hurt and everything is okay," she said.

A St John spokeswoman said a patient had been taken to Tauranga Hospital in moderate condition.