A prolonged police pursuit of an alleged stolen car around central Tauranga and Papamoa last night ended in several arrests.

A police communications spokeswoman said the police pursuit began about 9.15pm in 15th Avenue after the driver failed to stop for officers.

The spokeswoman said police made two attempts to stop the fleeing driver with road spikes including on Welcome Bay Rd and at the Te Puke Highway and Welcome Bay Rd intersection.

The car, which police said was stolen, was eventually spiked and stopped on State Highway 2 at Pāpāmoa near the Sandhurst Drive on-ramp. The highway was whittled down to one lane during this.

Advertisement

Read more:

• Car and cyclist collide in Pāpāmoa

Several police officers in patrol cars were involved in the pursuit which ended at 9.55pm.

An 18-year-old driver has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, and reckless driving.

A 17-year-old has also been charged with unlawfully getting into a stolen vehicle.

Both teenagers are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today, while other occupants of the car may also face charges.