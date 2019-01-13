Bay of Plenty Cricket's development match against Hawke's Bay may have been dubbed a friendly, but whenever the two Bays go head-to-head there is always a competitive edge.

Bragging rights were up for grabs at Owen Delaney Park in Taupō on Sunday and Hawke's Bay got off to a good start by winning the toss and asking Bay of Plenty to bat.

Early momentum was with the bowlers and Bay of Plenty faced an uphill battle when they lost their sixth wicket with 123 runs on the board.

Tim Pringle and Jacob Logan came together to steady the ship with a 77-run partnership before Logan was dismissed for 56.

Pringle carried on to top score for his side with 62 as Bay of Plenty were dismissed for 241 in the final over.

Hawke's Bay made a solid start and at 128/2 looked right on target to chase down the target.

Bay of Plenty's Iman Singh took charge and grabbed three wickets to put the brakes on the Hawke's Bay batsmen.

Pringle backed up his batting exploits and did damage with the ball, taking four wickets at a cost of just 18 runs.

Logan was also in good form, taking two wickets as Hawke's Bay were bowled out for 189 in the 47th over.

Provincial Development Friendly

Owen Delaney Park, Taupō, on Sunday

Bay of Plenty Development 241 (Tim Pringle 62, Jacob Logan 56, Blair McKenzie 25; TR Richardson 4-45) beat Hawke's Bay 189 (HY Young 64, LT Kenworthy 50; Tim Pringle 4-18, Iman Singh 3-40, Jacob Logan 2-18) by 52 runs.

