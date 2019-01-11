Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving two cars in Brookfield.

A police media communications spokeswoman said police were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Bellevue and Millers Rds at 11.45am.

One vehicle was blocking the road, the spokeswoman said.

It appeared no one had been injured in the crash, however, a pregnant woman was being seen to by St John Ambulance staff.

"The other car has driven off and enquiries are under way to locate the person," the spokeswoman said.