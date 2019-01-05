Police were forced to abandon a chase in central Tauranga overnight after the fleeing driver's actions became too dangerous.

A police media spokesman said officers attempted to pull over a car on Cameron Rd, near 16th Ave just before midnight.

When the driver failed to stop, police began a pursuit. However, "this was abandoned pretty much straight away because of the nature of driving involved", the spokesman said.

The fleeing motorist began driving on the other side of the road, almost crashing into another motorist, he said.

Inquiries are continuing.

