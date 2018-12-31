After many long hours of hard work and preparations, 30,000 people are about to pack out Trustpower Baypark for Tauranga's biggest, single-day event.

Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui is a sell-out January 2 festival held at Baypark featuring hip-hop superstar Cardi B, Sheck Wes, Rich The Kid Shapeshifter, Tash Sultana, Sticky Fingers, Peking Duk, $uicideboy$, Macky Gee, Pnau, Katchafire and more.

Bay Dreams directors Pato Alvarez and Mitch Lowe were excited to show festivalgoers what this year's festival had to offer.

Alvarez said the line-up includes "some of the biggest names in the world right now" and he, like many people attending the event, was particularly excited about Cardi B. He was grateful that she joined the line-up.

Cardi B performs as part of Electric Holiday Concert in Puerto Rico on December 21. Photo / Getty Images

"I'm looking forward to meeting her and her performance, she's the hottest artist in the world right now," Alvarez said.

He said running such a large-scale event was a lot of long hours and hard work and bringing someone of Cardi B's stature added to that because even more organisation and security was required. He said it was all worth it though, and the whole team was excited.

"You've got to love what you do."

Alvarez said they had about 1000 people working across the whole event.

"It's a lot of management. I'm very thankful that we have a very good team."

Preceding the main event is a pre-party today , with 5000 people expected to attend. A total of 5500 people had booked camping sites at the event for the two days, Alvarez said.

With tens of thousands of people heading to the venue over the two days, Bay Dreams directors Pato Alvarez and Mitch Lowe want people to be safe on the roads and are urging motorists to plan for the expected delays and to follow all signs and directions of traffic management staff.

Alvarez said security would be tight at Bay Dreams. He said organisers wanted everybody to have an enjoyable and safe experience and there would be a zero-tolerance approach to intoxication and bad behaviour.

"We're going to be really strict."

He said they wanted festivalgoers to have plenty of energy and good vibes only so they can enjoy all of the production he says will "blow people's minds".

Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui 2019:

It is a strict R18 event with a one-way entry.

It runs between 12pm and 10.30pm on January 2 and has four stages with individual themes.

There is no parking at or near the site. You can get dropped off near the event or use the bus service.

Buses will run from Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa, the City Centre and Toi Ohomai's Windermere campus.

Those who have camping tickets will have to be out of the campgrounds by 12pm.

There are road closures and access to the Te Maunga Transfer Station on Truman Lane will be limited on January 2. All access will be via the Sandhurst Dr interchange.

Bay Dreams set times, January 2, 2019:

Stage: Field of Dreams

9.20pm: Peking Duk

8.15pm: Cardi B

7.20pm: Rich The Kid

6.40pm: Sheck Wes

5.30pm: Sticky Fingers

4.20pm: Tash Sultana

3.10pm: Katchafire

2.10pm: Ladi6

1.20pm: Tayla Parx

12.45pm: Times X Two

12pm: Momentus

Stage: Bay Park

9.15pm: Joey Bada$$

7.55pm: Macky Gee

6.45pm: PNAU

5.35pm: Suicideboy$

4.40pm: Delta Heavy

3.40pm: Home Brew

2.40pm: Mr Carmack

1.55pm: SWIDT

1.20pm: KWAME

12.45pm: Gold Member

12pm: T1R

What to bring:

Personal cameras and GoPros

Hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes

Mobile phone and charger

Sunblock, sunglasses and hats

empty bottles of water

Small backpacks, belt bags and hip bags

Small blankets

Binoculars

Chapstick and lip balm

Earplugs

Eye drops

Gum

What not to bring:

Alcohol, drugs or drug paraphernalia

Commercial food and drinks

Fireworks, explosives or flares

Laser Pointers

Weapons, items that can be used as weapons or dangerous items that can cause injury

Gang Patches

Professional cameras, video equipment, drones, audio recording devices

Umbrellas bigger than 1m

Sealed bottles of water

Aerosol products

Air Horns

Chairs or chilli bins

Flyers, giveaways or promotional items

Kites, hula hoops, skateboards, scooters or hoverboards

Sharpies, Markers or permanent pens

Tarps, tents or sleeping bags

Hi-Viz vests or jackets that may be confused with security or event staff

Toy guns, water guns or slingshots

Pets – except seeing eye dogs

BBQ or cooking equipment