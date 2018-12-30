Last evening on the way to watch an enjoyable T20 game, at the Bay Oval, I passed what used to be called the Phoenix carpark and now has an unpronounceable and sadly forgettable name.

Now that all of the barriers around the building of this monstrosity have been removed the true intent of this area can now be revealed.

Having been under the impression that it was to become a green and peaceful space I can report that it is neither as last evening at least 11 skateboarders were using the area as a skateboard park and the noise and disruption to the adjoining diners was just horrendous.

Even at 6.15pm the concrete that dominates this area was hot and in full sun must almost be unbearable.

Advertisement

To create a $3 million skateboard area in the middle of the Mount is weird enough but why did the councillors listen to the so-called experts when most residents of the Mount wanted car parking space which rather unsurprisingly this area already was.

Just another Tauranga City Council redevelopment disaster and I suspect that the councillors who supported it will pay the appropriate price at the next elections.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Incompetence

Your editorial (December 21) re the Phoenix carpark development says it all.

To approve a new name and then send it out for consultation beggars belief.

This incompetence down at City Hall is unacceptable. Sometimes I wonder if they are capable of running a bath.

They seem to have forgotten that tangata whenua are not the only people in Tauranga who have a cultural investment in the city and who may well have a view in place-naming and a right to have their views considered.

The mythical phoenix bird on nearing its death, would build a pyre nest, set it alight, and be consumed in the fire, to be reborn rising from the ashes.

It is the keeper of the fire in all of creation. The phoenix represents transformation, death, and rebirth in its fire. It is the ultimate symbol of strength and renewal.

This sounds a far more interesting bird than one that circles and is totally appropriate for a carpark reborn as park.

Tauranga City Council remember the KISS Principle. "Phoenix Park", that's it, simple.

Richard Prince

Welcome Bay



The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz or write to the Editor, Bay of Plenty Times, Private Bag, Tauranga