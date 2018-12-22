An application to sell Jägerbombs and vodka Red Bulls at a "high-energy" Fat Freddy's Drop outdoor concert in Tauranga this summer has been removed.

As a result of Fuzen Entertainment Limited amending its application to remove alcohol and energy drink mixes from the beverage menu, previous opposition to the application was withdrawn and a licence for the event has been issued.

Beer, cider, wine and RTDs ('ready to drink' pre-mixes) were permitted to remain on the menu, with maximum serve conditions.

A Tauranga District Licensing Committee hearing was held on Tuesday over Fuzen Entertainment Limited's on-license application for the concert in Wharepai Domain on January 5.

The event organiser applied to sell a range of alcoholic beverages, including spirits in the form of RTDs, for up to $8.50 and 280ml pours of Red Bull energy drink mixed with either Jägermeister or vodka for $10 - no doubles or shots.

According to hearing documents, the Medical Officer of Health opposed the sale of spirits mixed with energy drinks at the event, concerned it may result in excessive drinking.

Licensing Inspector Gareth Young supported that view, saying it may be inappropriate to "sell the blend [of] energy drinks and alcohol at a high-energy outdoor concert".

Police did not oppose the application.

"As a result of the applicant amending its application (to remove AmEDs from the

beverage menu) the agencies in opposition withdrew their opposition to the

application," a Tauranga District Licensing Committee decision document released yesterday said.

"On that basis the licence can issue immediately."

Between 6000-8000 people aged 15+ were expected to attend the ticketed event, part of the Trickle Down NZ Summer Tour, which would also feature performances by Troy Kingi, Norman Jay MBE and Salmonella Dub feat Tiki Taane.

Gates would open at 3pm and the event would run to 11pm.

One of the conditions of the licence is that there will be a maximum serve of either three beers, ciders or RTD's or two wines per person, per sale between the hours of 3pm and 6pm.

Then there will be a maximum of two serves per person, per sale between the hours of

6pm and 10pm.

No sale of alcohol after 10pm is allowed.

Police also have the ability to require the further reduction of alcohol serves, or to request a closure of all, or any bar, at any time based on crowd behaviour, the decision document said.

"This request is to be evidence based on hourly review meetings with Fuzen Entertainment Limited and Police."