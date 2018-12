One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a crash on Waihi Whangamata Rd in Thames-Coromandel District.

A motorcycle and truck collided around 10.15am.

Northbound traffic is currently diverted through SH 25 to Hilltop Drive, while southbound traffic is being diverted through SH25 on to Titoki Lane.

The Serious Crash unit has been notified.