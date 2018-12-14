Residents of Wairakei Ave in Pāpāmoa East are once again lighting up their front yards for a good cause.

Setting up flashy Christmas lights for the community was a tradition for some in the avenue, as was using the attraction to raise funds for a good cause.

Resident Salve Basile said the street party would be held from about 7.30pm either next Tuesday or Thursday, depending on the weather.

Basile planned to set up his Real Italian Donuts food trailer and sell punnets of donuts for $5 and the money would be donated to Waipuna Hospice.

Wairakei Ave residents have light up their front yards once again. Photo / Carmen Hall

Another neighbour would have his band set up on the driveway to entertain the crowd and everyone could enjoy the Christmas lights.

"Last year we raised about $400 so we thought we'd do it again this year, in the spirit of Christmas," he said.

Basile said the event was not just for Wairakei Ave residents and he wanted to open the fundraiser up to the whole community.

"The more money we can raise, the more money we can hand over ."

Neighbour Helen Williamson had her Christmas lights up and running once again.

The mum of two said she loved living around her "amazing neighbours" and she was looking forward to the street party next week.

Williamson said the residents put the lights up for everyone in the community to enjoy and it was great to be able to give back to the Waipuna Hospice.

Christmas lights trail.

Christmas lights street party:

What: Christmas lights party to raise funds for Waipuna Hospice

When: Tuesday evening from 7.30pm, wet weather back up will be same time on Thursday

Where: Wairakei Ave, Pāpāmoa