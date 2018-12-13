In the game of sevens, players know that everything can change in a matter of seconds.

This weekend, more than 500 players from around New Zealand will be counting down the time before they head out to the fields at the Tauranga Domain to battle it out for TECT National Sevens titles tomorrow and Sunday.

Among those teams are two Bay of Plenty teams - men's and women's - who are keen to represent the region.

As the match day manager, Ian Parata's responsibility is to ensure the event gets under way on time and runs to time, and to deal with any situations on the day.

Advertisement

He's confident of everything running to time because of all of the efforts from everyone involved.

He said the players know that this tournament provides them with the opportunity to be noticed, a chance to put on a show and put their hand up to say "look at me".



"That is a massive enticement," Parata said.

"There's always the opportunity for someone to come through."

None of the Bay of Plenty women's Black Ferns Sevens players will be in action because of their commitments with their national team but Parata said they were aiming to make the Cup quarter-finals.

He said they were aware anything can happen in a game of sevens but the team was made up of a good mix of new and experienced players who can't wait to play.

"They're absolutely keen and they've been working really hard.

"That mix of youth and experience is good for us."

With a three-year contract to host the national event in Tauranga, Parata says they are keen to find out how they can move forward at the end of this weekend and see if any improvements are needed before the next one.

Organisers expect up to 7000 people to attend the tournament over the two days, depending on the weather, and with all of the hard work that has been put in to preparation, Parata says there is plenty to look forward to.

He says the event really has been a community-organised event and is thankful to TECT, the Tauranga City Council as well as the Tauranga Domain users who use the venue for enabling them to run the national sevens tournament.

"The athletics, this is their season and here we are working together to run a national event in the middle of their season," Parata said.

"It's a community event."

National Sevens tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for children under 15 and under-5s free. Tickets are available from Dash Tickets, with family concessions also available.

Women's pool play draw, day one:

10.05am: Waikato v Tasman, Field 2 (Pool C)

10.25am: Bay of Plenty v Hawke's Bay, Field 2 (Pool C)

10.45am: Manawatu v North Harbour, Field 2 (Pool B)

11.05am: Counties Manukau v Wellington, Field 2 (Pool B)

11.25am: Auckland v Taranaki, Field 2 (Pool A)

11.45am: Canterbury v Otago, Field 2 (Pool A)

12.45pm: Waikato v Hawke's Bay, Field 1, (Pool C)

1.05pm: Bay of Plenty v Tasman, Field 1 (Pool C)

1.25pm: Manawatu v Wellington, Field 1 (Pool B)

1.45pm: Counties Manukau v North Harbour, Field 1 (Pool B)

2.05pm: Official Welcome and Opening Ceremony, All teams, Field 1.

2.35pm: Auckland v Otago, Field 1 (Pool A)

2.55pm: Canterbury v Taranaki, Field 1 (Pool A)

3.55pm: Waikato v Bay of Plenty, Field 2 (Pool C)

4.15pm: Hawke's Bay v Tasman, Field 2 (Pool C)

4.35pm: Manawatu v Counties Manukau, Field 2 (Pool B)

4.55pm: Wellington v North Harbour, Field 2 (Pool B)

5.15pm: Auckland v Canterbury, Field 2 (Pool A)

5.35pm: Otago v Taranaki, Field 2 (Pool A)

5.55pm: End of day one

Men's Pool Play Draw, Day One:

10.05am: Counties Manukau v Wairarapa Bush, Field 1 (Pool A)

10.25am: Manawatu v North Harbour, Field 1 (Pool A)

10.45am: Waikato v Southland, Field 1 (Pool B)

11.05am: Auckland v Otago, Field 1 (Pool B)

11.25am: Wellington v South Canterbury, Field 1 (Pool C)

11.45am: Tasman v Northland, Field 1 (Pool C)

12.05pm: Hawke's Bay v Canterbury, Field 1, (Pool D)

12.25pm: Bay of Plenty v Taranaki, Field 1 (Pool D)

12.25pm: Counties Manukau v North Harbour, Field 2 (Pool A)

12.45pm: Manawatu v Wairarapa Bush, Field 2 (Pool A)

1.05pm: Waikato v Otago, Field 2 (Pool B)

1.25pm: Auckland v Southland, Field 2 (Pool B)

1.45pm: Wellington v Northland, Field 2 (Pool C)

2.05pm: Official Welcome and Opening Ceremony, All teams, Field 1.

2.35pm: Tasman v South Canterbury, Field 2 (Pool C)

2.55pm: Bay of Plenty v Canterbury, Field 2 (Pool D)

3.15pm: Hawke's Bay v Taranaki, Field 2 (Pool D)

3.15pm: Counties Manukau v Manawatu, Field 1 (Pool A)

3.35pm: North Harbour v Wairarapa Bush, Field 1 (Pool A)

3.55pm: Waikato v Auckland, Field 1 (Pool B)

4.15pm: Otago v Southland, Field 1 (Pool B)

4.35pm: Wellington v Tasman, Field 1 (Pool C)

4.55pm: Northland v South Canterbury, Field 1 (Pool C)

5.15pm: Taranaki v Canterbury, Field 1 (Pool D)

5.35pm: Hawke's Bay v Bay of Plenty, Field 1 (Pool D)

5.55pm: End of day one