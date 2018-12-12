The occupant of a car which crashed into a power pole near Te Puke Primary School escaped injury, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.

Spokeswoman Ngaire Johns said while the car ended upside down, no one was trapped inside and after the occupant was assessed by ambulance staff they did not need further medical treatment.

A police spokeswoman earlier said police were notified of the crash on Cameron Rd at about 4.38pm.

Some power lines came down across the road which had caused some traffic blockage for a time until the scene was cleared.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the attending firefighters left the scene about 5.10pm and no further action was required by the brigade.