Three cruise ships have berthed at the Port of Tauranga today.

The Ovation of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas and Caledonian Sky each arrived in the Tauranga Harbour this morning. They will be berthed at the Mount Maunganui side of the port until they each leave from 5pm.

It is the first time the Tauranga harbour has seen three cruise ships dock at the same time since January this year.

The Ovation of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas each measure 348m and 293m long respectively. By comparison, the Caledonian Sky is 91m long.