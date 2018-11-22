A cruise ship carrying 3129 passengers is in port in Tauranga overnight tonight.

Celebrity Solstice arrived this morning from the Bay of Islands and is due to depart for Nelson tomorrow at 7.45pm.

The 317m ship is also carrying 1238 crew. This is it's first overnight visit of the season, but not its first visit.

A Picnic in the Park and silent disco have been set up in Coronation Park by Little Big Events for the occasion.

Katherine and Nigel Busbridge of V8 Trike Tours said today had been a slower day with iffy weather and many passengers heading away on ship tours to Rotorua or Hobbiton in Matamata.

The benefit of an overnight cruise ship was passengers had another day to explore the region, and prebookings were looking stronger for tomorrow. Overall the business had enjoyed a better start to the cruise season than last year, she said.

The next overnight cruise ship visit scheduled is Maasdam on December 9.