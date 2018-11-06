1st Call Recruitment managing director Phill Van Syp said his agency had experienced a "huge" increase in the number of sales roles on the books.

"We've just had our largest month for permanent sales positions, about a 50 per cent increase."

Van Syp said the rise in job advertisements came down to the fact Tauranga was really busy, the population was growing and business confidence was positive.

"You just have to look in any direction to see the growth that is going on."

Van Syp said overall, the agency was "extremely busy" and he expected the growth in temporary and permanent roles to continue.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stan Gregec said the rise in job advertisements was a good indicator of the strength of the local economy and the sectors that were showing demand.

Gregec said it was no surprise the medical, hospitality and sales industries were standing out as areas of high labour demand.

"Hospitality and tourism is set to grow in the Bay, and this is a trend we should welcome.

"Tauranga's economy is in good shape and there are certainly job opportunities if you look for them."

Priority One projects manager Annie Hill said Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty had experienced "very strong" job growth over the past few years, topping the country.

Hill said the city was seeing job growth across the board, but it was no surprise given our demographics and key employment sectors that the MBIE data highlighted the health, hospitality and tourism and sales industries.

She said the job growth was underpinning the wider strong economic performance of the sub-region, due to businesses based here experiencing growth and new businesses deciding to establish themselves in the region and bringing jobs with them.

"This is as a result of our competitive advantages as a place from which to do business being increasingly recognised, including proximity to Port of Tauranga and the highly populous central North Island, the availability of business land, and our ability to attract skilled and talented people due to our great lifestyle.

"We are still getting high levels of interest in people wanting to move here, so we feel confident that in the short to medium term, this growth will continue."

Job statistics on employment site yudu.co.nz showed the Bay of Plenty had been a consistent performer in terms of jobs growth over the past few months.

Yudu spokeswoman Kirsty Cardy said job numbers reflect economic activity in the region.

"With trades and services jobs dominating because of the construction boom, and a relatively good number of jobs available in the shipping industry, thanks to the port," she said.

Cardy said an ageing population was one of the drivers behind rising numbers of health worker roles in all regions, although the dominance of district health boards as an employer can skew the statistics.