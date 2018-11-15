Bay of Plenty locals will get the chance to connect with cruise ship passengers travelling on board the Celebrity Solstice at a special event in Mount Maunganui next Thursday.

It will be the cruise ship's first overnight visit to Tauranga this season, and the occasion will be celebrated as the ship crew bring the iconic silent disco experience off the cruise ship and into Coronation Park for both passengers and locals to enjoy.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne said the event would give locals a chance to get a taste of some of the entertainment offered on board a cruise ship and show some of the hospitality the Bay of Plenty was known for.

"This event is the first time locals and cruise ship passengers will come together socially. It will provide a truly special visitor experience for the cruise ship passengers, allowing them to have a land-based experience and connect with our welcoming locals," Dunne said.

The event, a collaboration between Tourism Bay of Plenty, Royal Caribbean and Little Big Events, will take place during a Picnic in the Park that Little Big Events are putting on especially for the occasion.

New Zealand general manager Celebrity Cruises Mark Kinchley said the silent disco events are hugely popular on board and they are excited to showcase this unique experience to locals.

"We are excited to give our passengers a chance to connect to this special region of New Zealand. This event is also a big thank you to the communities who are so welcoming to our guests while our ships are in port," Kinchley said.

Silent discos involve guests donning a set of headphones that can switch between different channels, belting out different genres of music - from 80s anthems to modern pop - all overseen by an expert DJ.

Gold coin donations for the event will go straight to the Mount Maunganui Surf Lifeguard Service.

What: Silent Disco for locals and Celebrity Solstice cruise ship passengers

Where: Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui

When: Thursday, November 22

Time: 6pm-8pm

Cost: Gold coin entry

The Picnic in the Park event will be on from 4pm-9pm.

This is a one-off weather permitting event.