Riding a skateboard or roller skates will be prohibited in some parts of downtown Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and Greerton - but scooters and e-scooters are allowed.

Tauranga City Councillors approved the banned areas, which included some roads and footpaths, at a council meeting on Tuesday.

The change will become law on April 1 in the council's revised Street Use and Public Places Bylaw and the fine will be $55.

A council spokeswoman said e-scooters would be considered a "scooter" under the bylaw, and would not be prohibited.

"However, by resolution, council can at any time determine which vehicle type can be prohibited and the area where it is prohibited," the spokeswoman said.

This comes the same day Hank Rowe, from e-scooter company Lime, addressed Tauranga City Councillors about launching the electric scooter rental operation in the city.

Hank Rowe from Lime wants to bring the e-scooters to Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Rowe said the company wanted to launch in Tauranga as soon as it was given a permit and was in discussion with the council about signing a Memorandum of Understanding similar to that signed with Christchurch City Council.

The company launched in New Zealand on October 15 and is so far operating in Auckland, Christchurch. It is eyeing up Wellington too.

Downtown Tauranga spokeswoman Sally Cooke said the organisation supports initiatives that encourage improving access and parking options in the city centre.

Cooke said Downtown Tauranga looked forward to moving towards a pedestrian-friendly city centre now and in the future.

She said there were other logistics to consider with the scooters including rider safety but the initiative could give people visiting Tauranga City alternate, smart and affordable mobility options and that was "a good thing".

Tauranga Central Area:

Prohibited on road and footpath:

-Hamilton St from Durham St to Willow St (inclusive)

-Wharf St from Durham St to Willow St (inclusive)

-Spring St from Durham St to Willow St(inclusive)

-Civic Centre Arcade including public thoroughfares

-Spring St Carpark Building

-Elizabeth St Carpark Building

-Hamilton/Harrington Carpark Building

Prohibited on footpath only:

-Wharf St from Willow St to the Strand (inclusive)

-Grey St from Elizabeth St to Spring St (inclusive)

-Devonport Rd from Elizabeth St to Spring St(inclusive)

-The Strand from Spring St to Harrington St (inclusive)

Mount Maunganui central area:

Prohibited on footpath only:

-Maungauni Rd from Pacific Ave to its intersection with Tawa St

-Prince Ave from Victoria Rd to Maunganui Rd

Greerton Commercial Area:

Prohibited on road and footpath:

-Cameron Rd from intersection with Cornwall St to intersection with Pooles

Rd

-Chadwick Rd from intersection with Mitchell St to intersection with Hayes

Ave

-Greerton Rd from intersection with Emmett St to northern boundary of the

Greerton Rd carpark

-Greerton Rd carpark

-Lincoln Terrace Walkway and Greerton Village Square and linking walkways