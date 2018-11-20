Lime wants to launch in Tauranga as soon as possible.

The electric scooter rental company is in talks with Tauranga City Council about launching in the Bay.

The company, already operating in Auckland and Christchurch, is also eyeing up Wellington.

Lime's New Zealand launcher Hank Rowe said the company wanted to launch in Tauranga as soon as it is given a permit.

He said Lime is talking to the council about signing a Memorandum of Understanding similar to that signed with Christchurch City Council.

Lime launched in New Zealand on October 15.

Lime's New Zealand launcher Hank Rowe addresses a Tauranga City Council meeting. Photo / George Novak

It arrived with 700 e-scooters in Christchurch and 1000 in Auckland and has since registered more than 100,000 riders, who have done 300,000 trips, Rowe said.

The scooters had a maximum speed of about 25km/h.

The scooters caused controversy in Auckland with confusion over the rules for use and injuries.

ACC confirmed there had been as many as 69 electric scooter claims between October 14 to October 31.

Comments on a Bay of Plenty Times Facebook post were mixed with many people saying they had tried the scooters in other cities.

One commenter raved about the e-scooters saying they were a "brilliant transport tool".

The Facebook user said the scooters had zero emissions and were cheaper than most personal transport options like taxis and Ubers.

"If you use them correctly, and use your common sense they're awesome!"

However, other commenters did not support the initiative saying the scooters were a "danger to everyone".

"Absolutely! They're brilliant transport tools, zero emissions and cheaper than most personal transport like taxis and Ubers, yet you can use them whenever and wherever, making them superior to public transport like buses, and they are well worth the $18 an hour! If you use them correctly, and use your common sense they're awesome!"

"This would solve the parking problem in the Mount!!"

"No they are a complete pain in the arse and a danger to everyone!"

"Yep I would use it. Great. Alternative transport is a brilliant idea. They need docking stations dotted all over the CBD and coin-operated release."