A car has rolled in Greerton this evening.

A police media communications spokeswoman said police had been called to a crash on Maleme St in Greerton.

A car has rolled, she said. It appears no one was injured.



Police were also called to State Highway 33 near Paengaroa after a car flipped about 5km towards the Rotorua side of Paengaroa at 4.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said a car had flipped but it appeared no one was injured in the crash.

The crash happened near Maniatutu and Allport Rds. However, it was unclear if the road was blocked.

Earlier just before 3pm, State Highway 2 was closed through Bethlehem after a crash involving three cars.

Police were also called to a crash involving seven cars on the Maungatapu Bridge on State Highway 29a at 3.15pm.