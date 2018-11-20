State Highway 2 is closed through Bethlehem after a crash this afternoon.

A caller to the Bay of Plenty Times at 3.25am said she had been stuck in traffic for 20 minutes and was not moving.

A police media spokeswoman said the road was closed between Moffat Rd and Parau Dr.

The crash did not appear to be serious, the spokeswoman said.

However, debris and bystanders had prompted the closure, she said.

Meanwhile a crash involving seven cars near the Maungatapu roundabout on State Highway 29 has shut down a busy Tauranga road.

